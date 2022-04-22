SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

