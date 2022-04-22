Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NYSE:SKY opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 96.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,163,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 32.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

