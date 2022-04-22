Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

