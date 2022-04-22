Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €162.53 Average PT from Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.53 ($174.76).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX2 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($201.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($196.77) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ETR:SIX2 traded up €3.70 ($3.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.00 ($138.71). 44,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($183.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.15.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

