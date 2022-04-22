SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.85 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $141.02 million and $10.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00104252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,140,265,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,079,225 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

