SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $640.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.20. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.