Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 10.3%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Silver Range Resources alerts:

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.