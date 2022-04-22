Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 10.3%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)
See Also
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.