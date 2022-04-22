Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,354,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.