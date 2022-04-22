Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

