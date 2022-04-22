Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

