Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

