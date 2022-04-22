Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.