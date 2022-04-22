Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $337.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average is $488.46. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

