Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $209.32 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

