Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

