Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

