Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $80,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $20.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.19. 1,207,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,052. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

