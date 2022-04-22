SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 10%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
SSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
