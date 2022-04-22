SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SSU opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

