Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.89 ($70.85).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHL shares. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($76.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €1.26 ($1.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €57.08 ($61.38). 557,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.41 and its 200 day moving average is €59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a one year high of €67.66 ($72.75).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.