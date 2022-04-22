Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.51.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
