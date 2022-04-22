Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.51.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

