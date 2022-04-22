Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $32.44

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $31.50. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

