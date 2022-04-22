Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

