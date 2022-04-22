ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 13.6%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 5,480,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 740% from the average session volume of 652,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

