ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 13.6%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 5,480,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 740% from the average session volume of 652,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)
