Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 431,895 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 431,895 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,890. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

