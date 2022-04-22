Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 3,582 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Korea Fund worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,616,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. 19,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

