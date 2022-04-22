Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,257. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.