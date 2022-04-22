Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,444 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

