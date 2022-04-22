Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 376.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.12 on Friday, reaching 19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.11. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 18.06 and a 52-week high of 21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

