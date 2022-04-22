Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

