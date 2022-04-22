Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,867.44

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,867.44 ($37.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,072 ($39.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 3,054 ($39.73), with a volume of 438,189 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,946.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,868.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($64,951.12).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

