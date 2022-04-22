Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.94) on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.92.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

