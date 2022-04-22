Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.94) on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.92.
Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.