Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 2,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 828,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.