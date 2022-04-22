SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.
SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.