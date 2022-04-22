SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. 843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

