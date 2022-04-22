SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

