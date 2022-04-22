SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

