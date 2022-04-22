SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.22.
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57.
In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
