Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.