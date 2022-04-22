Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $410.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $331.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 546,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,821. Seagen has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,868 shares of company stock worth $10,681,789. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

