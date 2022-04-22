Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCOTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

