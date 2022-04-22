Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$88.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

