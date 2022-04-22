Scotiabank Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer acquired 58,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

