Scotiabank Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

