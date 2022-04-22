Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$33.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGFF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AltaGas stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.