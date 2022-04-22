Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGFF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AltaGas stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

