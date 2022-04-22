Scotiabank Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

