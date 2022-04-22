Scotiabank Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,924,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.