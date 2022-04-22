Scotiabank Boosts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James cut Calibre Mining from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,597.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $6,990.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

