Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.24. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

