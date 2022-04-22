Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $180.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

