Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 574,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,410,465. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.