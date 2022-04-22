Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 1,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.